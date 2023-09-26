Residents fear drainage project is displacing wildlife where woman’s body was found in alligator’s jaws

Less than one mile from where a 41-year-old woman's body was found in an alligator's mouth in Largo, Pinellas County crews are conducting a drainage project at Taylor Lake Park and some nearby residents fear it is displacing alligators.

Since August 27, at least five feet have been drained from Taylor Lake.

A Pinellas County spokesperson said 1.5 feet was first drained in preparation of Hurricane Idalia.

RELATED: Daughter of woman found in alligator’s jaws wants mother remembered for her heart: ‘This is all a nightmare'

Then, from September 1 -7, the lake was lowered another 3.5 feet for retention wall repairs and invasive vegetation removal.

A sign warns visitors to be aware of alligators at Taylor Lake.

Officials say water levels will return to normal by the end of November.

Taylor Lake feeds into McKay Creek, where Sabrina Peckham's remains were found in the jaws of an alligator.

RELATED: 13-foot alligator killed after human remains pulled out of waterway in Florida: Authorities

The county said wildlife habitat was considered when planning for this project. But park visitors like Bob Normand were extra cautious on Monday.

Breauna Dorris and her mother Sabrina Peckham, whose remains were found inside an alligator's mouth.

'I've been here a long time and I grew up in Louisiana, so I know that when you're near water, always be careful where you walk. Always look real good where you walk," he said.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Peckham at her memorial site on 134th Avenue N in Largo on Friday at 6 p.m.