Massive alligator involved in Florida death; investigation underway: Authorities

A death investigation is underway after an incident involving an alligator near 134th Avenue North and 121st Street in Pinellas County, authorities said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the area at around 1:50 p.m. after reports of a dead person in the area.

A view from SkyFOX showed officials at the scene surrounding the massive alligator in the Ridgecrest area of Pinellas County, which is just north of the Florida Botanical Gardens in Largo. The gator was spotted near a pool of blood next to a roadway at the scene.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said its officers are assisting the sheriff's office at the scene. Officials have not given any other details about the death, but did confirm the gator seen in the area was involved in the incident.

