Residents are pushing back against a proposed Live Nation concert venue in Ybor City

The Brief Ybor City residents are trying to stop a proposed concert venue from coming to the area. The concert promoter, Live Nation, wants to build a 4,300-seat venue as a part of the Gasworx project. A Grand Oak tree might affect the viability of the project as it currently stands.



The Gasworx development in Ybor City is growing, but some residents are ready to do what it takes to stop one of the proposed developments.

Who is behind the building?

What we know:

The concert promoter Live Nation is working to build a 4,300-seat concert venue in historic Ybor City.

It would sit between 2nd and 3rd Avenues and 14th and 15th Streets, just three blocks north of the Selmon Expressway.

The man behind the opposition

What they're saying:

"Imagine living here and that's something that's constantly happening," said Angel D'Angelo, the man who organized a petition against the project.

He explained he just wanted to get 100 signatures to back him up before talking to elected officials.

As of Monday afternoon, the petition called, "Protect Ybor City. Reject the Proposed Live Nation Venue," has more than 12,000 signatures.

Live Nation Responds

The other side:

"Live Nation has been part of Tampa’s live entertainment scene since the 1990s, and our new Ybor City venue reflects our continued investment in this market and its future," said Live Nation Florida Market President Brittany Flores. "We want the full live music ecosystem here to thrive because every level feeds the next; small clubs develop the artists who one day fill larger stages, and that's a pipeline we depend on and actively support nationally."

But arguments for the project are not convincing D'Angelo.

"There's plenty of places for big ticket performers to go," D'Angelo said. "There's hardly any places for our local artists, rappers and poets to do their performing arts. And part of what makes a city special is its local art."

Understanding Grand Oak laws in Tampa

Why you should care:

One big thing in the way is a Grand Oak tree on the project site.

Right now, the Barrio Latino Commission gets to decide if developers will get special permission to cut it down.

"My plan is to go out personally and speak, and also encourage my neighbors and other people around the Tampa area to come out and speak," D'Angelo said.

This tree is protected as a Grand Oak by Tampa law because it meets the criteria, including being at least 34 inches in diameter at breast height and having a rating of at least good.

Ybor City Culture

Local perspective:

"Ybor City, from its founding to the present day, is what makes Tampa different and special," D'Angelo said. "And if we destroy that, then we don't have anything left to make Tampa any different than the other metropolitan cities in the country."

That decision will be made at the July 28th commission meeting after developers made their request in May.

"It seems that this would probably be a denial of this request or a variance," said Rich Simmons, the Chair of the Barrio Latino Commission.

"The applicant has the option available to them to continue this case and reevaluate the criteria."

It is important to note that this project can technically move forward if the tree stays; it will just reduce the scale of the venue.