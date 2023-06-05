Restoration planned for iconic Centro Asturiano in Ybor City

In October 1920, Tampa cigar workers packed a theatre in Ybor City for a meeting during a labor dispute. There were more than 1,000 workers there.

Today, that very theater, Centro Asturiano, looks much as it did on that day when workers packed inside.

"This theatre has been here since 1914, and it is possibly the oldest operating theatre in Florida that we know of," said Cristal Lastra, who is heading up an effort to gently refresh the theatre to appeal to modern audiences.

For one thing, the 109-year-old theatre seats will be replaced with wider ones.

"In 1914, people were a lot smaller that they are today," said Lastra. "They are hardwood, they are still beautiful, but they’re very worn and very tired."

New wider, softer chairs are part of a plan to gently refresh without losing history.

"When we restore the theatre we’re looking back to see what the floors looked like. We’re trying to chip back in some areas and find out how many layers of paint have there been," said Lastra.

Gilbert Fernandez Menendez has been coming here since childhood.

"My father would come home from work, he would shower, he would eat, and he would head to the cantina," he said.

Along with a cantina, the club had a hospital, sports teams and a cemetery.

"They took care of the cigar workers from cradle to grave," said Lastra.

Austuriano is a region in Northern Spain where many of the early cigar workers came from.

Fundraising is already underway for the theatre’s restoration, which could cost nearly $1 million. Patrons can "buy" one of the new theatre seats with their name on it.

For more information, visit www.continuedlegacy.com or Centro Asturiano De Tampa’s fundraiser on Facebook.