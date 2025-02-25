Retired Citrus County K9 passes away from cancer: 'Surrounded by love'
INVERNESS, Fla. - The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its beloved retired K9's.
Officials said retired K9 Ally passed away over the weekend from cancer. She served alongside CCSO's Sergeant Dearden before they both retired in October 2024, the sheriff's office said.
Pictured: K9 Ally. Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office.
By the numbers:
K9 Ally spent a decade serving with CCSO. She completed 119 deployments, and during her tenure, she had 29 confirmed track and finds. Officials said it showcases her "incredible scent skill."
Dig deeper:
According to the sheriff's office, K9 Ally enjoyed her time with Sergeant Dearden and his family, saying she was "surrounded by love."
Pictured: K9 Ally with her handler. Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office.
The Source: The information and pictures used in this story were released by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter