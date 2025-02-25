Retired Citrus County K9 passes away from cancer: 'Surrounded by love'

The Brief Retired Citrus County K9 Ally passed away from cancer over the weekend. The beloved K9 completed more than 110 deployments in her tenure with the sheriff's office and had 29 confirmed track and finds. Ally jointly retired in October 2024 with her handler, Sergeant Dearden.



The Citrus County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its beloved retired K9's.

Officials said retired K9 Ally passed away over the weekend from cancer. She served alongside CCSO's Sergeant Dearden before they both retired in October 2024, the sheriff's office said.

Pictured: K9 Ally. Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

By the numbers:

K9 Ally spent a decade serving with CCSO. She completed 119 deployments, and during her tenure, she had 29 confirmed track and finds. Officials said it showcases her "incredible scent skill."

Dig deeper:

According to the sheriff's office, K9 Ally enjoyed her time with Sergeant Dearden and his family, saying she was "surrounded by love."

Pictured: K9 Ally with her handler. Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

The Source: The information and pictures used in this story were released by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

