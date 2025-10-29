Retired Navy captain who served in Vietnam finds solace on the water after service: 'It's my therapy'

The Brief The Freedom Boat Club supports veterans' mental health with access to boating. A Vietnam veteran is encouraging younger veterans to find ‘therapy’ on the water.



For Wayne Fernandez, few places offer the tranquility and solace that the open water does.

"It's my therapy," he said while reflecting on a lifetime spent navigating the seas.

The backstory:

Fernandez, a retired Navy captain, has been drawn to the water since he owned his first boat at the age of 14. His career took him from diesel submarines out of Key West, like the USS Grenadier SS-525, to commanding the USS Skate, the third nuclear submarine in the world and the first to surface at the North Pole.

Fernandez's service during Vietnam and other conflicts exposed him to the harsh realities of the ocean, where peace was often elusive.

"There were some stressful times on the submarine, like being under the ice and other things that I can't talk about," he recalled.

Big picture view:

Yet now, the water serves as a refuge, a place where he and his wife, Barbara, can escape once a week with the Freedom Boat Club.

"Sometimes the best thing you can do is just go fishing, if the only thing you catch is peace of mind," Fernandez muses.

Why you should care:

The VA recommends activities like fishing, sailing and boating for veterans dealing with PTSD, physical rehabilitation or simply seeking community.

Captain Katie Falcon, with the Freedom Boat Club, witnesses firsthand the transformative power of saltwater therapy.

"It means so much to me to be able to take our veterans out fishing or get them out on the water and just see their eyes light up when they get a fish on the line for the first time. It's really fun to watch," she shared.

In support of veterans, Fernandez and others will participate in the Madeira Beach Veterans Day Boat Parade, an event that underscores the importance of getting veterans out on the water.

Fernandez encourages fellow veterans to embrace the healing power of the sea.

"I go to church too, but you're closer to God and nature than you are in a building," he said, highlighting the spiritual connection he feels on the water.