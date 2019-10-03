Retired St. Pete K9 dies after battle with cancer

article

Police in St. Petersburg are mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers.

St. Petersburg police said K9 Endy died Wednesday after a battle with liver cancer.

The K9 worked as a drug-sniffing dog for the agency from 2008 to 2015 alongside his handler, Officer Jeremy Krzysiak.

During his tenure, Endy helped catch more than 225 suspects, police said.

"Thank you for years of dedicated service," the department wrote in a Facebook post. "We'll miss you Endy."