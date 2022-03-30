Retired Tampa police officer arrested on 100 counts of child pornography, TPD chief says

A retired Tampa police officer was arrested on 100 counts of child pornography Wednesday afternoon, according to TPD Chief Mary O'Connor.

Paul Mumford, 61, worked in the Tampa Police Department's sex crimes unit before retiring in 2015, according to O'Connor. She said he was also a reserve officer who worked voluntarily, but he was relieved of duty in February.

TPD said they were told Mumford had illegal images of children on his electronic devices in December 2021. Detectives with the department executed search warrants on Mumford's two homes in Hillsborough County and North Florida.

Investigators confirmed they found child pornography on multiple electronic devices that belonged to Mumford.

The investigation remains active. As of now, O'Connor said there is no indication he obtained images while he was working in the sex crimes unit.

Mumford started with TPD in 1986 and served as a police officer until he retired and returned as a reserve officer, according to TPD officials.