Retirement hobby becomes mission to make sure every child has a bicycle

Randy Hallier tinkered with numbers his entire career, as a financial planner. As he nears retirement, he's more interested in tinkering with bikes and helping kids have happy childhoods.

Randy's childhood memories sparked inspired him to start Free Bikes 4 Kidz in Pinellas County. He and other volunteers buy and repair bicycles and then give them to children who need them.

"I have never had an opportunity to tell this story to someone and not have them perk up and say, ‘How can we help? How can we be involved?'" said Hallier. "So it's just amazing. The outpouring of community support is just unbelievable."

WHAT'S RIGHT: Bay Area organization provides meals to thousands of hungry children in Pinellas County

Some of their support comes from the Tierra Verde Men's Club, a social group whose mission is to better the community.

"It's always good to be able to give back," said Geoff Fox, Tierra Verde Men's Club member. "I think all of us really have a heart to give, and if you can find a niche for it, if you can find some place that really, really touches you, then it just makes everybody feel good."

Having the space to do their work is important. That's where Raymond Moser fit in. He donated room at his vehicle storage facility for the bike shop.

MORE: Unique program teaches children to read through song

"This is just a wonderful, wonderful charity. I mean, they give kids a chance to have bikes for Christmas for free is just an awesome opportunity," Moser said.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz gives bicycles of all sizes to children of all ages.

"We have 16, 18, 20, 24, 26, 29, 700. The basically all spanned the gamut, all the way from toddlers, all the way to teenagers," Hallier said.

During its first year, Free Bikes 4 Kidz has given away about 500 bicycles. Anyone who needs a bike for a child, or wants to volunteer, may find out more at www.fb4ktampabay.org.