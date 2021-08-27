Expand / Collapse search

Rev. Jesse Jackson moved to rehab facility, wife moved to ICU following COVID-19 diagnosis

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - Rev. Jesse Jackson has been moved to a rehab facility, and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson, has been moved to the ICU following their recent COVID-19 diagnosis, their family announced Friday.

The family said Rev. Jackson was transferred to The Shirley Ryan Ability Lab, and will begin "intensive occupational and physical therapy."

As Rev. Jackson's COVID-19 symptoms become less and less intense, the family said his Parkinson's becomes more in focus.

Jacqueline is still at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and is currently in the ICU. The family said she is not on a ventilator, but is receiving increased oxygen. 

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. is 79 and his wife Jacqueline is 77. Rev. Jackson was vaccinated in January. His last public appearance was on Wednesday.

She is still breathing on her own.

Rev. Jackson, 79, was vaccinated against the virus in January. 

Both Rev. Jackson and Jacqueline, 77, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Saturday.

The family continues to encourage those who have not yet been vaccinated for the virus to do so immediately.