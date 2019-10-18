Revolution Ice Cream announces South Tampa location

A popular Bay Area ice cream shop is expanding. Revolution Ice Cream has announced a third location coming soon – this one along Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa.

The success of Revolution’s first location in Brandon – which opened in 2013 – led to a second shop in Seminole Heights. Now, South Tampa ice cream fans won’t have to travel that far to get creative homemade flavors that incorporate everything from chardonnay to goat cheese to bacon.

The new location is opening in a former salon in the same Kennedy Boulevard plaza that’s home to Little Donut House and Chicken Salad Chick, across the street from Metro Diner and La Segunda.

The storefront itself won’t be open until early next year, but in the meantime, a pop-up version of the shop will be offering ice cream and treats from their mobile food truck on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings.