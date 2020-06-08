Reward offered for identities of looters at Tampa T-Mobile

article

Detectives hope members of the public recognize the people seen on surveillance video during looting at the T-Mobile store on Fowler Avenue E. during the early morning of May 31.

The Tampa Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay released more than two dozen photos of suspected looters.

Investigators are still trying to determine who broke the glass at the front of the store, but numerous suspects can be seen on store surveillance video entering the business and taking a variety of merchandise, including cell phones.

Courtesy Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay

Anyone with information that leads to the identification and arrest of a suspected looter is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com. To be eligible for a cash reward, Crime Stoppers must be contacted first.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay asks you provide the ID listed on photos posted on its Facebook page.

Courtesy Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay