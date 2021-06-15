Reynolds Wrap will give $10,000 in ‘rookie griller’ contest

article

Most families have a designated grill master – the person who stands over the flames, tongs in hand, all day long. Others are more prone to disaster, but that could earn you big bucks.

Reynolds Wrap is searching for a "rookie griller." They are looking for people known as the ones in their family to burn more burgers than cook them.

If you are chosen, you’ll get to take a class with a chef deemed "America’s Master Griller" by Esquire, Reynolds Wrap products, and $10,000.

All you have to do is submit a photo of your biggest "grill fail," and explain why you deserve the rookie title.

You have until June 18 to make a submission, which can be completed online here.