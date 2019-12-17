Rezoning meeting for some Hillsborough middle schools will be held Tuesday

Parents of some Hillsborough County schools have said a proposal by the school district could separate friends, take kids from teachers they love, and change the routines for thousands of families.

A plan to rezone attendance boundaries for at least four Hillsborough County middle schools is receiving some pushback from some parents.

Hillsborough School Board members said they purpose is to address overcrowding at Randall Middle School and Barrington Middle School. The solution board members have come up with include rezoning boundaries at Mann, Giunta, Rodgers, and Mulrennan middle schools.

Among their concerns, parents said rezoning will move hundreds of students from to high-ranked schools to lower ones.

For perspective, the Florida Department of Education ranks the affected schools as follows:

A - Randall

A - Rodgers

A - Barrington

C - Mann

A - Mulrennan

D - Giunta

Parents are expected to show up at a public meeting with the school board at Rodgers Middle School Tuesday at 6 p.m.

