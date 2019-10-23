Riders rescued after Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster at Universal Orlando gets stuck

Several riders had to be helped off the Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida after it got stuck on the tracks Wednesday morning.

The Orlando Fire Department said firefighters were on standby to help 12 riders off the attraction after riders on two different ride cars got stuck before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Officials said Universal employees helped the passengers off the ride.

Video shows the theme park guests walking down the stairs of the attraction to safety.

In a statement, Universal Orlando Resort said the ride experienced a technical glitch.

“The ride did exactly what it was supposed to do and brought the ride to a safe and controlled stop. We have helped our guests off the ride. We are working to reopen the ride as soon as possible.”

The Orlando Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

