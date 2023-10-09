‘Ring of Fire’: How to watch the partial solar eclipse this weekend

We’re now less than one week away from an exciting celestial event in our skies.

The annular solar eclipse will be happening on Oct. 14 and seen across the country.

While the best viewing will be out west, Floridians will be able to see a version of it as well.

READ: The Florida Aquarium helps care for corals removed from overheated waters

The solar eclipse is a result of the Earth, moon and sun coming into alignment as the moon passes in between, casting a shadow on the Earth that blocks the sunlight. However, in this case, with the moon at its furthest point in its orbit, this will be a partial eclipse. The resulting effect is often called a ‘ring of fire’ with the sun shining around the outline of the moon.

Because of this, eye protection will be required for safe viewing. Solar eclipse glasses will be your best bet as regular sunglasses won’t provide adequate protection.

The Museum of Science and Industry in Tampa is planning to welcome guests who want a deeper look at the eclipse on Saturday with a special event for the occasion. It will feature hands-on activities as well as viewing through sun-safe telescopes.

READ: As electric rates increase in Bay Area, solar energy provides customers with cheaper option

The experience is included in general admission tickets from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Ideal viewing will depend on weather conditions that day.

While the partial eclipse will be a worthwhile event, an even more impressive show is expected on April 8 for the total solar eclipse.

For more information, click here.