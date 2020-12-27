Ring video captures St. Pete teenager robbed at gunpoint, search for suspect

Jervon Hinton, 16, was just getting home from work around 9 p.m. Saturday night, when someone ran up behind him with what looks like a gun, and grabs him.

It was caught on video with his family's Ring camera.

"He said, you think this is a game, give me your wallet, I said I ain't got no wallet, that's when we had a gun to my head, he had his other hand checking my pockets," said Hinton.

Hinton thinks he was being watched. The alleged robber took about $300 and headphones; among other things.

"He said 'drop-down, count to 20 and if not I'll blow your head off,'" Hinton said.

The family is working with the St. Petersburg Police Department to figure out who the person in the video is.

