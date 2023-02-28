Rip Current Awareness Week provides important reminder to beachgoers

This week is Rip Current Awareness Week, and while many longtime Floridians are aware of the risks, newcomers to the state may not be as familiar. Years ago, Jerry Ofterhoudt learned firsthand just how dangerous rip currents can be.

"It takes you out, and you try to fight it, that’s your instinct, try to get to shore," he said.

Luckily for him, it was a tough lesson learned and a mistake he won't make again. Safety officials hope fellow newcomers to Florida won't have to learn the same-hard way.

"Statistically they occur more often during low tide but definitely during stormy weather with big wave action," said Treasure Island Fire Chief Trip Barrs.

Basically, they're powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water that can pull swimmers out to sea, sometimes pulling so hard that not even an Olympic swimmer could fight it.

"If you do by chance get caught in a rip, swim parallel to the beach until you eventually swim out of it. Get someone’s attention until you can get a professional rescue," Barrs said.

What you shouldn’t do is try to fight the current. You could become exhausted, and it’s bad news from there. Rip currents kill about 100 people every year.

"Pay attention, go out slowly and make sure you think about it before you're in that situation," Ofterhoudt said.



