Riverview bicyclist hit by car, killed crossing US-41 in Gibsonton, FHP says
GIBSONTON, Fla. - A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed as he attempted to cross US-41 on Sunday morning in Gibsonton, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
The 31-year-old Riverview man was crossing at the intersection of Park Grove Rd. when he entered the path of a Dodge Charger, driven by a 25-year-old Gibsonton man.
FHP says the driver attempted to avoid the collision before striking a traffic sign and a tree.
The victim died at the scene and the driver suffered minor injuries.
