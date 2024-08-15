Riverview couple urges vigilance after being ambushed following jackpot win at Hard Rock Casino

"People need to understand. They need to be vigilant. They need to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings," said Kim Chambliss.

That’s the message a Riverview couple is sharing after they were ambushed and shot outside of their home after winning money at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa.

Seminole Police tell FOX 13 they, along with the Seminole Hard Rock Security team, are cooperating with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and provided surveillance video.

A spokesperson for the Seminole Police said these types of crimes are rare. They said people are aware of the extensive surveillance cameras at the casino, and that serves to deter crime.

Ring doorbell camera footage caught Marcus Jenkins and Tristin Wright standing over Delacruz

They said guests can always ask for a security escort to their car. HCSO said this case was a first for them, but while the crimes might be rare, they do happen.

FOX 13 found a handful of casino winners were targeted and robbed throughout the country in the last year.

"Our lives will never go back to the way they were before that night. Ever, ever. We can't go back to that moment. We can't go back to who we were before that moment," said Chambliss.

Chilling video shows the moments Kim Chambliss and her boyfriend, Val Delacruz were both shot outside of their home.

Investigators say the suspects followed the couple from the casino where Delacruz had hit the jackpot at the slots and cashed out with about $3,000.

"Usually, I always pay attention to my surroundings, and if somebody is following me for that long, if a car follows me for that long," said Delacruz.

Val Delacruz and Kim Chambliss

Delacruz owns his own security company and says situational awareness is always top of mind, but he got lost in the moment enjoying a great date night.

Now the couple said they have a message for others.

"There's so many people that go just be vigilant and aware of your surroundings," said Chambliss.

There is still a third suspect HCSO is working to identify. Tristan Wright and Marcus Jenkins were both arrested in connection to the incident. Wright, who investigators say was the driver and faces principal to attempted murder charges, is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The couple also credits the responding HCSO deputies with saving Val’s life. He had a through-and-through wound on his thigh and lost a lot of blood.