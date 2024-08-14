Vigil held for mother stabbed to death by son in Brandon, family hopes for death penalty

Family, friends and neighbors gathered with roses and candles Wednesday to remember a mother stabbed to death by her own son.

John Aylor, 37, is accused of breaking into his mother's home to steal things for drug money on Monday. They got into an argument, and he stabbed 64-year-old Julie Aylor to death.

Many gathered at the home where she was killed, remembering her and showing support.

"My mom was a good mom. She was brutally attacked by her own son, the person that loved her. I mean, I could only imagine what was going through her mind. Did she say stop? Help? Then why didn't he stop and help?" said Kristina Blair, the victim’s daughter and the suspect's sister. "My mother was stabbed multiple times. In the front, in the back. My mother tried to get away from him ... Despite all of this, my mom was there for him through thick and thin. She loved her son."

Still, the family wants justice, hoping their brother gets the most extreme sentencing.

"I want the death penalty. I want the death penalty. I will not stop until he gets the death penalty," Blair said.

The family said they had long considered him a threat, trying to seek public resources to get him help. He had been baker acted and arrested three dozen times. Now, he’s charged with murder.

The suspect faced a judge for the first time since the deadly stabbing. He was wearing a suicide prevention suit three days after the attack.

His pre-trial detention hearing is set for Friday, where the state will lay out evidence to keep him behind bars. The family plans to be there for that, although they said it will be tough to hear the gruesome details of his attack.

