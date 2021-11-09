Riverview man dies in SR-574 crash, troopers say

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Tampa on Tuesday morning.

Around 4:54 a.m., troopers said a Riverview man was traveling west on State Road 574, also known as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. At the intersection of Riga Boulevard, troopers said the 55-year-old man turned left and into the path of a pickup truck.

The 55-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he later passed away. The driver of the pickup truck, a 54-year-old man from Tampa, had serious injuries.

According to FHP, both drivers were wearing seatbelts.