Riverview substitute teacher arrested for masturbating in classroom during lunch break: HCSO

A substitute teacher in Riverview was arrested for masturbating in a classroom in front of students, according to authorities.

Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Harvey Cole, 26, was a substitute teacher at Bridgeprep Academy in Riverview.

On May 13, two students walked in on Cole allegedly masturbating in a classroom during a lunch break. According to HCSO, the school reported the incident to law enforcement the next day, and Cole was placed on administrative leave.

A warrant was issued for Cole's arrest on Wednesday, and he was taken into custody.

"This man's actions are utterly reprehensible and a complete violation of the trust placed in educators," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Teachers are entrusted with the safety and well-being of our children, and this individual has not only failed in that duty but has also engaged in behavior that is both shocking and intolerable. We will not allow anyone who preys on our youth to escape justice."

This is an active and ongoing investigation.