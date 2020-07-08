Riverwalk Place in downtown Tampa will be resdesigned

article

A downtown Tampa skyscraper project is getting a new vision.

The original plan for Riverwalk Place was to build more than 50 stories within the tower, but developers have filed plans with the city that listed a 37-story on Ashley Drive and Brorein Street instead.

According to the Tampa Bay Business Journal, the building will have a café and open-air gourmet restaurant on the ground floor. Hotel rooms will be up until the 13th floor. Then, condo units will begin on the 14th floor.

There is no word on when the project is expected to be completed.

