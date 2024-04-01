'Road diet' project's future uncertain as frustration grows among drivers in Lakeland

More years of planning are ahead for a road diet project along South Florida Avenue in Lakeland that many have dubbed "frustrating and messy."

City and state officials met downtown on Monday afternoon to discuss the future of the project, which runs a mile through Dixieland from Lime St. to Ariana St.

"One of the largest complaints I hear is the road diet," said Commissioner Guy Lalonde, Jr., with the City of Lakeland.

The road used to be five very narrow lanes, but around four years ago, the city and state agreed to test a three-lane roadway to improve safety.

Concrete barriers were installed, as well, but were supposed to only be temporary for a year. According to drivers, they've caused a lot of frustration because they impede traffic and people drive into them.

"There were a lot of promises made, and of course we got hit by COVID and other different things got in the way, but here we are and we aren't even in the design phase," said Lalonde, Jr.

The city is working with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), which owns the road, to figure out a funding agreement.

"We're at a point where there's a path forward to implement a solution if the city can partner with us on the right amount of money," said L.K. Nandam, FDOT's District One Secretary.

Where the money will come from on the city's end is unclear, but Nandam says the state will consider their max contribution.

Lalonde, Jr. says he's not a big fan of the road diet, but he's looking forward to getting solutions.

"It's a real mess. We're becoming almost the eyesore on I-4 right here in downtown Lakeland. I'll be happy to see some real solutions come out of this sooner rather than later," he said.

The design phase could take an additional year and a half.

