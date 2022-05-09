'Road diet' intended to fix narrow lanes on Lakeland road, but not everyone's happy

A lot of people are complaining about one of Lakeland's busiest streets – after it was put on a so-called road diet.

South Florida Avenue went from five very narrow lanes to three wider ones and drivers aren’t happy.

"You felt like you were being pushed up onto the sidewalk next to you, or you were having to fight for space with larger vehicles on the inside lane," Lakeland Transportation Manager Chuck Barmby said.

A plan was developed to change the road from five lanes to three and install concrete barriers on either side of the road.

The so-called road diet runs a mile right through Dixieland, from Lime to Ariana streets.

Now, drivers complain that merging into fewer lanes is dangerous and slows traffic.

Some drivers even say they avoid this stretch of road at all costs.

Meanwhile, businesses along Dixieland like the change because cars and trucks are no longer so close to their shops.

The city just launched an information campaign promoting a meeting in July where drivers, business owners and concerned citizens can speak their minds.

"What could we do to make it better. We want constructive criticism," asked Kevin Cook with the City of Lakeland.

Some people want the concrete curbs taken out so that the street can go back to the way it was.

"If it is one of those things that we have to take a step back, we’ll take a step back, if that’s what the community really needs as a whole," said Andy Orrell with FDOT.

The meeting is going to be held at the RP Funding center on July 11 from 5 to 7 p.m.