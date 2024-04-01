Here’s how much you need to make to buy a ‘typical’ home in Florida

If you’re in the market for a new home in Florida, you’ll need to make six figures, according to a new study.

A Bankrate analysis shows that Americans need an annual income of $110,871 to afford a median-priced home of $402,343, which is a nearly 50% increase from four years ago.

In Florida, homebuyers need to rake in $114,771 a year to afford a median-priced home in 2024, according to BankRate. In 2020, Florida homebuyers needed to make $72,693 to afford a ‘typical’ home.

Bankrate attributes the salary surge to a combination of high mortgage rates, rising home prices, and low inventory.

The study showed Americans needed to make six figures to afford a median-priced home in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Four years ago, only six states and the District of Columbia were that expensive.

According to BankRate, aspiring homeowners in the West and Northeast need the most income to afford a typical home. Anyone wanting to buy in California, Hawaii, the District of Columbia, Massachusetts, and Washington must earn between $156,814 and $197,057, the analysis concluded.

In contrast, aspiring homeowners in the South and Midwest need the least amount of income to afford a new home, according to Bankrate. Those looking to buy a home in Mississippi, Ohio, Arkansas, Indiana, and Kentucky must earn between $63,043 and $65,186, the study showed.

