Robopine’s reveal on ‘The Masked Singer’ was fast and furious

The Robopine’s elimination from the fifth season of "The Masked Singer," wasn’t fast but it certainly was furious.

Wednesday night’s iconic episode pitted the "Spicy 6" against each other eventually sending another masked celebrity home.

While the prickly contestant tried to win over the audience’s hearts with classics like Luther Vandross’ "Never Too Much," "Water Runs Dry," by Boyz II Men, or "Killing Me Softly," by Roberta Flack," his performance eventually killed his chances of staying in the competition.

Eventually, the judges called for Robopine to get the boot and the mask removed only to be shocked to see iconic movie star and recording artist Tyrese Gibson.

Gibson may have been one of the show’s most competitive performers frequently throwing out false clues in order to stay in the game.

At one point in the show, Gibson said he was 60-years-old and had two grandchildren and was from Costa Rica.

Gibson says he had to throw off the guests because "figuring me out would’ve been pretty easy."

However, Gibson recalls his biggest challenge being picking the perfect tune to win the show.

"One of my biggest challenges was picking songs," Gibson said.

While Gibson is a multi-talented super star, he, like many previous contestants acknowledged the difficulties of performing in an environment like "The Masked Singer."

"You have relationships with a lot of people that you’re singing their songs that you just hope you don’t let them down in a big ol’ costume like this."

Last week, "The Masked Singer" viewers were given the incredible opportunity to see a performance of "The Spicy 6" doing what they do best.

Together, the Yeti, the Russian Dolls, Robopine, Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet sing "I’m a Believer" by The Monkees.

The performance, which wouldn’t normally be seen anywhere else, gave viewers an extra shot at guessing who’s behind the masks.

With Robopine now out, it’s all down to the final five.

Watch all-new episodes of "The Masked Singer" on FOX Wednesdays from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT.

