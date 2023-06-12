Rod Stewart lists Beverly Hills mansion for $70 million

article

Sir Rod Stewart's English country estate in the heart of Beverly Hills is up for sale to the tune of $70 million.

Stewart first purchased the three-acre property in 1991 for $12 million and then commissioned famed architect Richard Landry to design the nine-bedroom, 14-bath mansion nestled in the affluent North Beverly Park enclave.

Privacy was paramount for the "Forever Young" singer, with a guarded gate at the entrance to the neighborhood and another set of double gates situated at the long driveway leading to the ornate abode.

SOFIA VERGARA AND JOE MANGANIELLO LIST BEVERLY HILLS ESTATE FOR $18 MILLION

Stewart purchased the property in 1991 for $12 million. (Ryan Lahiff / Fox News)

Overlooking manicured landscaping, the three-story, 28,500-square-foot home is framed with opulent double doors that open into a grand foyer, exuding a sense of refined luxury.

Hosting large parties and events or intimate soirees was made easy in the entertainer's dream home , with wood inlay floors and a hand-painted bar that includes French doors leading out to covered loggia.

The airy, gourmet kitchen was designed to provide room for catering or casual dining, and in true English fashion, has two sitting rooms to either side – one for tea and another den with a fireplace.

Wine aficionados can keep their reds or whites at the perfect temperature in the wine room, which is conveniently situated near the formal dining room designed to comfortably entertain 20 guests.

BRITNEY SPEARS SELLS CALABASAS MANSION FOR $10 MILLION TO ALL-CASH BUYER

A formal library showcases floor-to-ceiling wood bookshelves and a marble fireplace, which leads into a designer speakeasy with dramatic Breche de Vendome marble and wood floors, and an over-sized screening room.

He designed his gourmet kitchen for catering capabilities. (Ryan Lahiff / Fox News)

The mansion was designed by famed architect Richard Landry. (Ryan Lahiff / Fox News)

The theater room includes French doors to allow indoor and outdoor entertaining. (Ryan Lahiff / Fox News)

The theater also opens up into a private outdoor seating and lawn area, which includes a 30-foot tall cascading waterfall fountain.

A double staircase leads to private quarters, including the primary bedroom suite with dual bathrooms, massive closets and a large covered terrace overlooking the pool.

Serene views of the city and canyons can be seen throughout the home.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Each guest suite is complete with luxury amenities, including over-sized bathrooms, closets and some rooms with their own private terraces.

Two full-size gyms are on the property, including an indoor recreational room, tennis court and soccer field.

The primary room is situated off a private stairway and includes its own terrace. (Ryan Lahiff / Fox News)

Rare marble is featured throughout the private speakeasy in his nine-bedroom mansion. (Ryan Lahiff / Fox News)

The avid soccer fan built a regulation field on his property. (Ryan Lahiff / Fox News)

Outdoor entertainment is made easy with lounge areas surrounding the pool and jetted spa. A built-in barbecue near an outdoor fireplace provides even more reason to dine al fresco under the stars.

Stewart's mega mansion also includes a massive motor court and five-car garage, in addition to a four-bedroom, five-bath guest house.

Michelle Oliver of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

The "You're in My Heart" singer is married to Penny Lancaster and has eight children total.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox News Digital's Larry Fink contributed to this report.

Read more on FOX Business.