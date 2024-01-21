Ron DeSantis drops out of presidential race: Here's how politicians reacted to the Florida Governor's news

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Sunday that he had suspended his campaign for president, effectively dropping out of the 2024 race.

He also endorsed former President Donald Trump, who most recently won the Iowa caucuses and is considered the frontrunner to be the Republican presidential nominee.

You can watch DeSantis' announcement, which was posted Sunday afternoon to his X account below, as well as reactions and statements from other leaders and politicians.

Video: Ron DeSantis suspends presidential campaign

Shortly after DeSantis' made his announcement, local and national leaders and politicians began reacting to the news. Here is a collection of some of those reactions. We'll continue to add more.

President Donald Trump

Former president Donald Trump and current Republican presidential candidate told FOX News Digital that he was "very honored" by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' endorsement.

"Very honored to have his endorsement," Trump told Fox News Digital. "I look forward to working together with him to beat Joe Biden, who is the worst and most corrupt president in the history of our country."

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley, who is also running to be the GOP nominee for president and is the former United States Ambassador to the United Nations, reportedly reacted to news of DeSantis dropping out of the race while speaking at a campaign event in New Hampshire.

"He ran a great race. He's been a good governor. We wish him well. Having said that, it's now one fella and one lady left," Haley said, according to media reports.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz posted a brief message on X, formerly Twitter, shortly after DeSantis made his announcement. "Welcome home, Ron."

Florida Rep. Danny Burgess

Florida Rep. Danny Burgess responded to the news of DeSantis dropping out of the presidential race on X.

Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani

Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani expressed her thoughts on DeSantis dropping out of the race on Sunday on X saying, "Ron DeSantis, a man who built his entire campaign on attacking & demonizing already marginalized communities, has finally suspended his failing Presidential campaign."