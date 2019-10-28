Roofing material comes loose from truck, knocks pedestrian unconscious

Police in Clearwater say a pedestrian was knocked out by a piece of roofing material that came loose from a passing truck this morning.

According to police, the accident happened at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard around 9:15 a.m. The pedestrian was struck by a piece of gutter while walking north on the frontage road’s sidewalk.

The pedestrian, who was not publicly identified, was knocked unconscious and taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

Investigators remain at the scene.