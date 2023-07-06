Houston Police say that a man's "miracle" discovery after disappearing more than 8 years ago is not quite what the public was led to believe.

"During the 8-year time frame where he was missing, investigators followed up on many tips leads and collected evidence proving that Rudy was not missing," said Houston Police Lieutenant Christopher Zamora at a news conference Thursday.

Investigators now say that Rudy Farias returned home the day after he was reported missing by his mother.

Rudy Farias, who was 17 at the time he was reported missing, was said to be was found on July 1, 2023 in Houston, according the Texas Center for the Missing.

The original report said he disappeared while walking his dogs on March 6, 2015.

The now 25-year-old was said to be located by authorities after someone found him unresponsive outside a church, according to his mother.

"He refused transportation to the hospital. His mother took him to the hospital later on that evening," said Lt. Zamora.

Police said they had gone to the house multiple times over the course of 8 years, but both Farias and his mother gave investigators a false name and date of birth in police interviews.

"The mother, Janie, continued to deceive police by remaining adamant that Rudy was still missing. She alleged her nephew was the person friends and family would see coming and going. However, we disputed that," said. Lt. Zamora.

Houston investigators say they talked to Farias and his mother on Wednesday.

HPD says sexual abuse was not reported by Farias, but "if there is a disclosure made we will continue to investigate."

"If charges are appropriate we'll see, but let us conduct the investigation," said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

Several questions about the details of the case could not be answered because the investigation is active and that new leads are coming in.

"Rudy is safe, he is with his mother by choice. He is a 25-year-old man," Lt. Zamora said.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

The District Attorney declined to file charges against Farias and his mother for making false reports to Houston Police.