Sacramento mass shooting: 2 brothers arrested after 6 dead, 12 injured

A second suspect has now been arrested in connection with the mass Sacramento shooting that claimed six lives and injured 12 people.

On Tuesday, Sacramento police said they arrested 27-year-old Smiley Martin, who was injured during the early Sunday morning violence at 10 and K streets in the downtown area. It appears as though he was one of the dozen who suffered injuries.

Police said once he recovers, he will be booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

As of Tuesday morning, Smiley Martin was not found in Sacramento jail, as he was still in the hospital. Police did not provide a photo of him.

Smiley Martin is the older brother of Dandrae Martin, 26, who was arrested Monday as a "related suspect" to the shooting, booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun.

Detectives and SWAT team members found one handgun during searches of three area homes.

The younger brother is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Neither brother has formally been charged by the Sacramento District Attorney.

Dandrae Martin, 26, was arrested as a "related suspect" on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun connected to the Sacramento shooting.

MORE: The 6 lives lost in the Sacramento mass shooting

Both brothers have criminal pasts, records from Arizona and California show.

Dandrae Martin was freed from an Arizona prison in 2020 after serving just over 1.5 years for violating probation in separate cases involving a felony conviction for aggravated assault in 2016 and a conviction on a marijuana charge in 2018.

Court records show he pleaded guilty to punching, kicking and choking a woman in a hotel room when she refused to work for him as a prostitute.

He was also wanted on a misdemeanor warrant by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in Southern California.

Court records from Arizona also show that a man with the same name and age as Smiley Martin pleaded guilty to a marijuana charge in 2013.

It was not clear if either brother had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Sacramento police said they have received more than 170 video and photos of that morning and continue to seek more evidence.

Police have said there were "multiple" shootings on Sunday and it's unclear how many more people they plan to arrest.

News of the second arrest came hours after a vigil was held Monday night in Sacramento to honor those killed during some type of fight as bars were closing and patrons filled the streets near the state Capitol.

The fallen included a father of four, a young woman who wanted to be a social worker, a man described as the life of the party, and a woman who lived on the streets nearby and was looking for housing.

The Sacramento County coroner identified the women killed as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three men were Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and De’vazia Turner, 29.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.