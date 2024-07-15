'Sad time for America:' Trump supporters line Palm Harbor street following assassination attempt

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Supporters of former President Donald Trump lined the street in Palm Harbor on Sunday afternoon on East Klosterman Road and U.S. 19.

"We were so afraid that he was dead," Rick Matvey, who attended the local rally in Pinellas County, said. "We were watching it live, and we just stood on the edge of our seats waiting for him to get up, and as soon as we saw him get up, we were happy," he said, getting emotional.

Many said they were in disbelief when they heard the news Saturday.

"It's pretty shocking," Alex Howell, who also attended the rally in Palm Harbor, said. "It's pretty incredible. It’s sad to see. I'm glad Trump's alive. I was actually an undecided voter. I did vote for Trump the last two times. This time, I was thinking about going a different route. It was between him and Kennedy, but last night really solidified for me 100 percent I'm voting for Trump," he said.

The group America First Patriots has held rallies for the former president since 2019 and organizers said Sunday’s rally was already planned.

More people and more groups, like Pinellas Patriots for Trump, though, attended Sunday.

"I was really, really mad over it," Ronda Wessler, with Pinellas Patriots for Trump, said. "I was getting calls and texts. ‘Oh my God, did you see they almost assassinated Trump,’" she said. "So, everybody that I've talked to is really, really hurt by this really hurt because, you know, he's our family. He's our president," Wessler said.

Many shared that sentiment and reiterated that there is no place for violence.

"It’s just a sad, sad time for America," Wessler said.

Some supporters also said they plan to donate more money to the former president’s campaign and attend more rallies now.

The 45th president was wounded but ‘fine’ following the shooting, but one attendee at the rally was killed and two spectators were critically wounded, authorities said.