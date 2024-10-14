Safe and sound: Stingrays removed from Tropicana Field

article

The Florida Aquarium announced they have moved seven male cownose stingrays from Tropicana Field back to their home at The Florida Aquarium in downtown Tampa.

The stingrays, which spend every MLB season in a 10,000-gallon tank located off right-center field at the stadium, remained unharmed throughout the storm even as unprecedented winds tore the roof of Tropicana Field.

Craig Johnson, The Florida Aquarium’s Associate Curator, said in a statement that the "stingrays handled the storm well" and that the aquarium’s staff will "continue to monitor their health over the coming days."

The Florida Aquarium's cownose stingrays have been a featured attraction at Tropicana Field since 2006. When they are not on display there, the stingrays are displayed in a special exhibit on the second floor of the Florida Aquarium, which is sponsored by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Florida Aquarium staff members remove stingrays from their tank at Tropicana Field. Courtesy: The Florida Aquarium

