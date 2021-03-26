Safety Harbor artists hope to inspire creativity with tour of their ‘Whimzeyland’ home 

In 1987, two artists purchased a little brown house on 3rd Street North in Safety Harbor and Whimzeyland was born. The house and the neighborhood were never the same again.

"Whimzeyland is our house," shared Kiaralinda, one of the artists behind the spectacular venue. "It's just an ever-evolving canvass of our life. We built it for us, but it slowly became something that other people enjoyed coming to."

Whimzeyland has become a well-known place to visit for inspiration in Safety Harbor.

"It’s fun to watch the people because they all see something different and pose with something different," Kiaralinda explained.

All types of artwork adorn the yard. Everything from small beach balls in a fountain, to a large smiley face at the front. Every surface of the house is painted a different color, and they even have bowling balls lining the foliage in the yard.

Advertisement

Kiaralinda, the ‘Queen of Whimzeyland,’ hopes that people leave with a smile and will offer guided tours on April 3 at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Ramquist, the ‘King of Whimzeyland’ and board member for the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center, hopes people leave feeling inspired.

"The tour itself, I hope that they get inspired to do something in their yards or paint their house a different color or paint a mural," he said. "And then also, just see how artists live probably because we live a different life than most people."

Kiaralinda added, "It makes them smile, but it also, we know, plants seeds."

READ Sarasota furniture makers go with the flow

Whimzeyland is located at 1206 3rd Street North just one block north of Main St., 12th Ave. and Okeechobee St. in Safety Harbor. The expansion property is Casa Loco across the street, and the Safety Harbor Arts Center just blocks away.

The tour will cover all three locations. Tickets are $25 each and reservations can be made by calling 727-725-4018.

LINK: To learn more about Whimzeyland, visit http://www.kiaralinda.com/.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter