Sarasota furniture makers go with the flow

Coastal Flow Furniture and Décor is known primarily for surfboard-style tables.

"They’re all hand-cut and hand-painted. We use treated lumber, so you can use them outside," explained co-owner John Hendershott.

"It’s a combination between art and functionality," agreed co-owner Jessica Gill.

She says no two tables are alike. The paint jobs are all one-of-a-kind and the artist signs each table.

And they’re meant to last. Coastal Flow puts four to five coats of polyurethane on each table to protect them from the Florida sun.

"As long as you take care of this table, you’ll have it forever," Jessica added.

Coastal Flow Furniture and Décor is located at 4501 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota.

LINKS: To see all their available tables, go to their Facebook page or www.surfboardtables.com.

