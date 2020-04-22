Safety Harbor man arrested after stabbing group home caretaker, deputies say

article

A resident of a Safety Harbor group home was accused of stabbing a caretaker, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they arrested 38-year-old Erich Perry on attempted murder charges. Law enforcement officers responded to the group home, located at 655 Pine Street, around 11:41 p.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they said they found the victim with multiple stab wounds to her upper left arm. She told deputies the suspect was a new resident of the group home where she works and lives, according to statement by the sheriff's office.

The victim, who is also a caretaker, said she was lying on the couch when Perry began to stab her, according to deputies. There was a struggle, and he fled.

Perry was located nearby and was arrested.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

