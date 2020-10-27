Safety Harbor neighborhood shut down while deputies search for shooting suspect

A suspect is on the run after shooting a person in the leg in a Pinellas County neighborhood.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for the shooter near 11th Place and 6th Street in Safety Harbor.

The neighborhood has been closed off while deputies conduct the search.

The circumstances or possible relationship between the victim and the shooter were not provided.

The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.