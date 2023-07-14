SAG-AFTRA actors' strike not impacting Tampa conventions according to organizers

Organizers of anime convention, METROCON, said the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike is not impacting celebrity appearances this weekend.

"We've worked closely with them to make sure they're not doing anything that they're uncomfortable with or anything that would be breaking their strike guidelines, but we’ve managed to work with everybody, and they’re really excited to meet with their fans," METROCON CEO Alex Craddock said.

Many of the event’s celebrity guests are voice actors, Craddock said. None have backed out of their appearances for this weekend, he told FOX 13.

METROCON is a three-day celebration of Japanese culture.

"It doesn’t seem to be impacting us so far. The celebrities are all really happy. They’ve arrived already," Craddock shared. "Everybody seems really excited."

Similar to METROCON organizers, those in charge of the Tampa Bay Comic Convention, which starts July 28, have been having conversations with the actors and their agents.

"So far, the word is that things are business as usual. So we’ll assume that’s the case," Dan Farr, one of the producers of Tampa Bay Comic Convention, said.

The Tampa Bay Comic Convention online guest list touts the cast of Lord of the Rings, including SAG-AFTRA national board executive member Sean Astin.

"If there's further clarification that comes out that maybe there's a tweak, maybe people in a panel may not be talking about their character work as much and maybe a little more personal. That's all something that we'll figure out as we get closer," Farr explained.

Tampa Bay has not seen the impact of actors striking so far according to event organizers.

As of right now, Farr told FOX 13 those beloved photo opportunities and actor autographs are still a go.

"I don't foresee any actor not being willing to sign an item or image or something that a fan brings to them. They may not provide images at their table. And once again, this is all speculation at this point. We don’t know where that line’s going to be drawn," Farr said.

If you look at the online guest list for the Tampa Bay Comic Convention, you’ll see three actors – including Elijah Wood of Lord of the Rings – are listed as ‘postponed.’ Organizers told FOX 13 those actors postponed their appearances before the actors’ strike went into effect.