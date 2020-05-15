Salon owner reopens dream business in face of adversity

We have seen how unexpected adversity can ruin people and businesses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, one local business owner was used to adversity and thriving despite it; in fact, you could say that her business was born out of her personal triumph over adversity.

Renee Patterson owns Vintage 88 Salon in Pinellas Park, and while they only were allowed to reopen on May 11, Patterson knew how to handle the adversity and unknowns that she faced during the shutdown.

"Something was just a little bit off with me that no one could figure out," shared Patterson, "(I) learned differently and comprehended things in a different manner."

That caused stress in her early education in middle school and high school, but the adversity helped her figure out who she was and what she wanted to be.

"I knew I wanted to open a salon since I was 16-years-old," related Patterson.

She was diagnosed with high functioning Aspberger’s and told that she was on the autism spectrum, and while the diagnosis explained why she was different, it didn't change what she wanted to become.

"My answer was always the same," said Patterson, "I knew I wanted to open a salon."

That dream brought her freedom.

"When I found my passion I felt like I really excelled really well in it," she said.

Patterson opened her first salon in 2011 and they reopened this past week.

She gave this advice for other small business owners, "Keep pushing for what you're really passionate about."

Vintage 88 is located in Pinellas Park at 5410 Park Boulevard. You can call (727) 403-4428 to make an appointment. Or visit their Facebook page here.