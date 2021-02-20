San Antonio hippo appears to have had enough of the cold weather as he spits out snow
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A hippo at San Antonio Zoo was a whole mood when he instantly spit out the snow he was given as a snack on February 18.
Footage by the zoo shows resident hippo Timothy rejecting the frozen treat, appearing to have had quite enough of the snow as Texas continues to battle freezing temperatures.
"It’s official – everyone in Texas has had enough snow (hippos included)," the zoo wrote alongside the clip.