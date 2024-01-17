Sanctuary in Indian Shores gives injured birds second chance

article

The Seaside Seabird Sanctuary in Indian Shores emerges as a beacon of avian conservation and education.

This sanctuary, dedicated to the rehabilitation and protection of coastal birds, has become a haven for both residents and visitors alike. With a mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and release injured birds, the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary has played a pivotal role in the preservation of various seabird species, providing them with a second chance at life.

READ: Sarasota's Marie Selby Gardens specializes in air plants

"Our hospital admits nearly 3,500 birds every year, and in addition to that, we are home to over 80 permanently injured resident birds that visitors come to see every day," said Melissa Edwards, Avian Hospital Director at Seaside Seabird Sanctuary.

Boasting a diverse array of bird species, the sanctuary offers a unique opportunity for visitors to witness these magnificent creatures up close.

"Our name is Seaside Seabird Sanctuary, but we treat all species of birds that are here in Florida. Florida has amazing diversity. We see a ton of different migratory songbirds, shorebirds, of course, our brown pelicans cormorants," shared Edwards.

READ: Mote Marine's International Coral Gene Bank offers hope for coral reefs on Florida coast

Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and free to the public, the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary invites nature enthusiasts and curious minds to immerse themselves in the wonders of avian life.

"Having visitors be able to come and interact with them, get to know their personalities and their stories, why they're here, why they're not able to be released back into the wild, it's such an important tool to teach people, you know, what are the things that we can do better," explained Edwards.

Whether observing the rehabilitation efforts, participating in educational programs, or simply enjoying the serene surroundings, this sanctuary stands as a testament to the community’s commitment to environmental stewardship and the protection of our feathered friends.