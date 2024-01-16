Sarasota's Marie Selby Gardens specializes in air plants

Sarasota's Marie Selby Botanical Gardens isn't just a horticultural gem. It's known for its commitment to plant research, conservation and education.

The garden has an extensive living collection that includes epiphytes, particularly orchids, bromeliads and gesneriads.

The garden's mission is to inspire a greater understanding of plant life for its visitors.

"This place is known for being the only botanical garden in the world that focuses on the study of air plants or epiphytes, which are plants that grow in the tree canopy instead of the soil, like orchids and bromeliads," said Jennifer Rominiecki, the president and CEO of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Visitors to Marie Selby Botanical Gardens enter an immersive experience, wandering through themed gardens that showcase the beauty and ecological significance of various plant species.

From the Tropical Conservatory to the stunning Bonsai Exhibit, the garden offers a retreat for nature enthusiasts and families.

For more information, visit www.selby.org.