Sandbag event taking place in St. Pete on Saturday

Published  August 7, 2025 4:57pm EDT
Hurricanes
    • A sandbag distribution event will be held on Saturday in St. Petersburg.
    • You can get sand at the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building at 1744 9th Avenue North.
    • Staff will be on hand to answer any questions you may have.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The City of St. Petersburg is reminding residents that sandbags are available year-round, and they should not wait for a storm to stock up.  

To encourage residents to be prepared, they are holding a second Saturday distribution event at the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building at 1744 9th Avenue North from 7 a.m. to 3:30pm.  

As a reminder, the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building is a year-round sandbag distribution location.

St. Petersburg residents can pick up sandbags from the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building.

Each household can receive a maximum of 10 sandbags, and residents must provide proof of St. Pete residency to pick up their sandbags. 

Staff will be at Saturday's event to answer any questions.

The Source: Information for this story was provided in a press release from Pinellas County.

HurricanesSt. Petersburg