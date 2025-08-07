Sandbag event taking place in St. Pete on Saturday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The City of St. Petersburg is reminding residents that sandbags are available year-round, and they should not wait for a storm to stock up.
To encourage residents to be prepared, they are holding a second Saturday distribution event at the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building at 1744 9th Avenue North from 7 a.m. to 3:30pm.
As a reminder, the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building is a year-round sandbag distribution location.
St. Petersburg residents can pick up sandbags from the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building.
Each household can receive a maximum of 10 sandbags, and residents must provide proof of St. Pete residency to pick up their sandbags.
Staff will be at Saturday's event to answer any questions.
The Source: Information for this story was provided in a press release from Pinellas County.