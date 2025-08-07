Sandbag event taking place in St. Pete on Saturday

The Brief A sandbag distribution event will be held on Saturday in St. Petersburg. You can get sand at the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building at 1744 9th Avenue North. Staff will be on hand to answer any questions you may have.



The City of St. Petersburg is reminding residents that sandbags are available year-round, and they should not wait for a storm to stock up.

To encourage residents to be prepared, they are holding a second Saturday distribution event at the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building at 1744 9th Avenue North from 7 a.m. to 3:30pm.

As a reminder, the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building is a year-round sandbag distribution location.

St. Petersburg residents can pick up sandbags from the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building.

Each household can receive a maximum of 10 sandbags, and residents must provide proof of St. Pete residency to pick up their sandbags.

Staff will be at Saturday's event to answer any questions.