Sandbag sites open across Bay Area in preparation for Tropical Storm Helene

Tropical Storm Helene could hit Florida as Hurricane Helene later this week and several Bay Area municipalities have set up sandbag sites.

Here's where you can get sandbags:

Citrus County

Citrus County has opened four sandbag sites ahead of the storm.

According to county officials, all sites will stay open for self-service 24 hours a day, seven days a week while supplies last.

Homosassa Recreation Park, 4210 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa

Bicentennial Park,501 N Baseball Point, Crystal River

Floral Park, 9530 S Parkside Ave, Floral City

Old Hernando Elementary School, 2435 N Florida Ave, Hernando

Sand and bags will be provided.

Staff will be on-site to help residents during the following hours:

Tuesday – 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday – 7: 30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Hernando County

Hernando County is opening four sandbag locations.

County officials say all sites are self-serve and anyone filling sandbags is asked to bring a shovel.

Linda Pedersen Park, 6300 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill

Tuesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anderson Snow Park, 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill

Tuesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ridge Manor Community Center, 34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor

Tuesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spring Lake Methodist Church, 4191 Spring Lake Hwy., Brooksville

Tuesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brooksville

The city of Brooksville self-serve sandbag site is open 24/7 for residents and will remain open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate.

City of Brooksville’s Department of Public Works, 600 S. Brooksville Ave.

There is a limited supply of sandbags and residents are asked to only take what they need and leave the shovels for the next resident to use. There is a limit of ten (10) bags per resident.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County is providing sandbags to help residents prepare for potential flooding.



The sandbags will be available to the public starting from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the following four locations:

Edward Medard Conservation Park, 6140 Turkey Creek Rd., Plant City, FL 33567

E.G. Simmons Conservation Park, 2401 19th Ave. NW, Ruskin, FL 33570

Ed Radice Sports Complex, 14720 Ed Radice Dr., Tampa, FL 33626

Larry Sanders Sports Complex, 5855 S. 78th St., Tampa, FL 33619

Hillsborough County residents are eligible for a maximum of 10 sandbags per family. Residents must show ID verifying they live in the county. A driver’s license will serve as proper identification.

Tampa

Several sandbag distribution sites will be open in Tampa on Tuesday and Wednesday:

Himes Ave Complex, 4501 South Himes Avenue

Al Barnes Park, 2902 North 32nd Street

Al Lopez Park, 4810 North Himes Avenue

The sites will be open on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for seniors and people with special needs and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the general public. On Wednesday, sites will be open to the general public from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There's a limit of 10 bags and residents need to bring identification to verify their residence.

Temple Terrace

The city of Temple Terrace is opening a sandbag location ahead of potential Tropical Storm Helene.

Sports Complex, 10369 US Highway 301.

The location will be open on:

Tuesday – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday – 8 p.m. to 7 p.m.

City officials say residents will have a maximum of 10 sandbags per person and identification is required to verify residency.

Manatee County

To view Manatee County's sandbag information, click here.

Pasco County

Pasco County has two sandbag stations open 24 hours a day, weather permitting.

Magnolia Valley Golf Course, 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey

Pasco County Public Works, 30908 Warder Rd., San Antonio

The county has also opened two additional self-serve sites from sunrise to sunset each day until further notice.

Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Rd., Hudson

Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29, 6907 Dairy Rd., Zephyrhills

Pinellas County

Dunedin

City of Dunedin Highlander Park parking lot, 903 Michigan Blvd, Tuesday, September 24, from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. until supplies last. Once pre-filled are gone, sand and bags will be available.

The sandbag site is available to City of Dunedin residents and business owners with proof of residency: driver's license or recent utility bill. There is a limit of 15 bags per resident or business owner. Sand, sandbags and shovels are available at the site. Assistance will be provided for those with special needs.

Gulfport

The city of Gulfport has opened a sandbag location:

49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th Street South, Gulport

According to city officials, the site will have a 10-bag limit and proof of residency may be required.

The site will be open during the following hours:

Tuesday – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pinellas Park

The city of Pinellas Park will open two sandbag sites for Pinellas Park residents only. Residents can get up to 10 sandbags each.

Pre-made sandbag site:

Parking lot at 6151 78th Ave N. Pinellas Park

Tuesday (9/24) hours 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday (9/25) hours 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (weather permitting)

Self-serve sandbag site:

Helen Howarth Park, 6301 94th Avenue Pinellas Park

Tuesday (9/24) hours 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday (9/25) hours 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. (weather permitting)

Residents must show a water bill and/or valid driver's license indicating they are a resident of Pinellas Park in order to receive their sandbags.

St. Petersburg

The following sandbag sites will be open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (weather permitting):

Lake Maggiore Park Shelter Area - 3601 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. S

Northeast Park East Baseball Field Parking Lot - 955 62nd Ave. NE

Northwest Swimming Pool Parking Lot Park - 2331 60th St. N

Self-Service locations will also be open:

Dell Homes Park - 2741 22nd St. S

Fossil Park Northern Most Parking Lot - 6875 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. St. N

Walter Fuller Soccer Field Parking Lot - 2800 75th St. N

Polk County

There will be sandbags available throughout the county on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Mulberry/South Lakeland – Loyce E. Harpe Park, 500 W. Carter Road, Mulberry

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland

Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade

Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee

Poinciana Park – 5109 Allegheny Road, Kissimmee 34759

Each household will be able to get a maximum of 10 sandbags. Residents will need to bring a driver's license that shows a local address.

Sarasota County

Sandbags will be available to Sarasota County residents Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at three locations.

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Rd.

Ed Smith Stadium (parking lot), 2700 12th St.

South County Fleet Services, 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Road

North Port

The city of North Port is offering a self-serve sandbag station until supplies last.

Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields behind the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way

Bags and sand will be available while supplies last, with a limit of 10 bags per vehicle. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels.

Venice

The city of Venice will offer a self-service sand station Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 24-25, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 252 Seaboard Ave.

Sand is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Shovels will be provided. Residents can either bring their own bags or pick up bags starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 24-25, at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., or Venice Public Works, 1350 Ridgewood Ave. Limit 10 bags per vehicle.



