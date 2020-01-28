Sandy Hook denier charged with having victim's dad's ID info

article

Authorities say a Florida man who repeatedly harassed parents of shooting victims at Sandy Hook Elementary School has been arrested.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Wolfgang Halbig was charged with unlawfully possessing another person's identification, a felony.

Halbig, 73, often appeared on the radio show of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and was sued by Sandy Hook families for defamation.

The mass shooting in Connecticut killed 20 first graders and six adults.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Halbig repeatedly emailed people the Social Security number, birth date and other information of Leonard Pozner, whose 6-year-old son, Noah, died in the 2012 attack.

Records show Halbig was released after posting $5,000 bond.