Florida lawmakers pass bill boosting high school coaches’ pay, cracking down on transfers

A major bill aimed at raising pay for high school coaches and tightening student-athlete transfer rules is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk after lawmakers approved the final version of legislation originally filed as CS/HB 731.

The House debated and advanced its version before taking up the Senate companion bill, which ultimately passed both chambers and now awaits the governor’s signature.

The legislation allows school districts to approve booster clubs using voluntary donations to help compensate coaches and other extracurricular sponsors. It also gives superintendents the authority, at a coach’s request, to designate them as administrative personnel, allowing their coaching compensation to be negotiated independently.

What they're saying:

"The bill cleans up student eligibility and participation requirements," sponsor Rep. David Abbott said on the House floor. It also "fixes the transfers for athletics issues we are experiencing" and allows booster clubs "to compensate coaches, directors and sponsors of extracurricular activities."

In closing, Abbott emphasized the measure extends beyond athletics.

"It’s not just coaches," he said. "This extracurricular sponsor — I can’t imagine what the next STEM club’s going to look like when some of the engineers in town start sponsoring that STEM club sponsor."

He added, "Coaches and band directors and sponsors many times have the most profound effect on the outcome of our students’ lives. It’s time that we start addressing compensating them fairly."

Rep. Adam Anderson called the proposal "truly game-changing."

"We’re losing some of the most valuable mentors to our students every single day to our neighbors," Anderson said. "When we support the next generation of Floridians, Florida wins."

Rep. Kimberly Daniels shared her personal story.

"If it were not for coaches in my life, I don’t know where I would be right now," she said.

"When I was too embarrassed to call my mother, my father… I called that coach," she said. "Coaches are part of the fabric of our community."

Big picture view:

The proposal sparked debate over whether it prioritizes athletics over academics and whether it could create inequities between schools.

One Democratic lawmaker warned the bill "sends the wrong message," arguing it could "create Title IX issues" and widen gaps between wealthier schools and lower-income districts.

"You’re gonna create 'have-and-have-not' issues because schools in high socioeconomic areas will be able to raise more money," she said. "This isn’t what education’s about."

At one point, a critic questioned whether the bill signals that "we’re valuing sports over academics."

Abbott pushed back.

"No, we are not," he said earlier in the debate. "Matter of fact, we’re doing exactly the opposite. We’re putting academics before athletics."

Lawmakers also pressed Abbott about potential legal exposure tied to booster-funded compensation.

"They’re not going to sue coaches, they’re going to sue the school districts, because the school district are the ones who put the policies in place," he said.

The bill does not explicitly spell out liability protections.

In addition to compensation changes, the legislation tightens student eligibility and transfer rules amid concerns about a growing "transfer culture" in high school sports.

It requires the Florida High School Athletic Association to adopt sport-specific manuals and formalizes appeals procedures for eligibility decisions.

What's next:

The final version of the legislation has cleared both chambers and now heads to DeSantis.

If signed, it will take effect July 1, 2026.