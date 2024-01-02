Santoro's Pizzeria brings New Jersey-style slices to Tampa

Santoro’s Pizzeria is a New Jersey-style slice shop located in Tampa’s NoHo district.

Owner and Jersey native, Travis Kaiser, named the shop after his oldest son.

"I wanted to pay homage to where I grew up, and our local pizzerias were very similar to this," he said.

Kaiser describes the pizza at Santoro’s as crispy, thin crust, no-flop pizza.

"People embrace us for doing it the right way, the hard way. We don’t take shortcuts," he said.

Kaiser said customers love the pizza, but it’s the hospitality that keeps them coming back.

"When everyone walks in we say ‘hi’ and when everyone walks out we say ‘thank you and goodbye,’" he said.

The lunch special at Santoro’s is very popular too. With it, you get a soft drink, a plain slice, and a specialty slice for $7. They also have a full menu that includes calzones, wings and subs.

Santoro’s Pizzeria is located at 1329 West Cass Street in Tampa. They are open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.