Brandon artist turns resin artwork into Bay Area business

Debbie’s Artistry is a local business featuring the resin artwork of Brandon-based Debbie Shepherd.

She specializes in home décor products, which can range from wine stoppers and shot glasses to coasters and charcuterie boards.

Debbie grew up an artist, but she became enthralled later in life by resin art videos posted online.

"I was like, ‘what is this? I have to figure this out,’" she recalled. "It‘s very glossy and very shiny, and I like sparkly things."

She taught herself through lots of YouTube videos and trial and error. Debbie now prides herself on making pieces that are beautiful art, but also very functional.

"You can have your serving plate, but when you’re done you can flip it and set it on the shelf. It becomes an art piece," she said.

To see all the pieces Debbie has available, visit debbiesartistry.com. She also has her market schedule posted if you’d rather shop in person.